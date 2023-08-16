Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.

Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometers) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). But it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula, near the U.S. border, as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
gavel
Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

Latest News

A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to a top...
Former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to top House Republican
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows damage raccoons can do to your garden.
Garden Spot: Raccoons are not your garden’s friends
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows damage raccoons can do to your garden.
Garden Spot: Raccoons are not your garden's friends
Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
Despite a relatively chilly start, a lack of clouds will allow us to warm a few degrees over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfy days continue, but not for long