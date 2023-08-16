Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another truck, according to officials.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG ISLAND, Maine (Gray News) – Officials in Maine said a 21-year-old woman died in an accident involving two pickup trucks due to defects of one of the vehicles Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Fluet was found pinned between the two trucks around 8 p.m. in Long Island.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation revealed motor vehicle defects may have led to her death. One of the vehicles, a 1998 Ford Ranger, began to roll from its parked position. Fluet attempted to stop the vehicle when she was pinned against the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to express its condolences to Fluet’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle.
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
gavel
Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
Shopping scam
On Your Side: Secret shopper scam
Another comfortable day is forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Temperatures Still Below Average
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper