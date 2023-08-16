On Your Side: Secret shopper scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - You can bet on it. This scam shows up toward the end of summer and will continue through the holidays. It’s when many of us are looking for side hustles to pay for the most expensive time of the year.

A woman in Pulaski County got a nearly $2,000 check in the mail. Instead of cashing it, her caregiver emailed On Your Side.

Linda Bell says she could use about $2,000.

“That would sure be nice if it were true,” she said.

An unexpected payday could have turned into a big IOU at the bank.

Here’s how the scam works. Crooks mail you a check with instructions. Bell is told she’s hired as a mystery shopper in this case. The letter says to use that check and buy three $500 Foot Locker gift cards. Peel the foil and email photos of the cards. Then write about the experience. Crooks hope you’ll do this before you realize it’s a bad check. And you just lost at least $1,500.

“Karma gets people,” said Bell.

Remember, you usually don’t get paid before doing work.

“A mystery shopper company that’s legitimate is not going to send you money ahead of time in the mail to pay you,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau. They’re not going to ask you to send any money back via wire transfer or gift card.”

If you get an unexpected check in the mail, take it to your bank and ask them to look it over. Be cautious of any amount of money with instructions on what to do with it.

