YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
gavel
Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

Latest News

A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to a top...
Former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to top House Republican
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows damage raccoons can do to your garden.
Garden Spot: Raccoons are not your garden’s friends
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows damage raccoons can do to your garden.
Garden Spot: Raccoons are not your garden's friends
Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
Despite a relatively chilly start, a lack of clouds will allow us to warm a few degrees over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfy days continue, but not for long