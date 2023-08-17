911 merger between 2 Lake of the Ozarks cities is delayed

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A 911 merger between two Lake of the Ozarks cities is on hold.

As KY3 first told you, Lake Ozark and Osage Beach hoped to turn separate 911 centers into one. Lake Ozarks Board of Alderman discussed this new plan in not just one but two meetings. In Osage Beach, the mayor says city leaders need to get a handle on what they have now before adding anything else to their plate.

“We need to get our house in order before we take on other responsibilities,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison.

He says that merging with Lake Ozark would be too big of an undertaking right now.

“We need to get our house in order. Our 911 Dispatch his full staff at 11. We currently have five, but one of those is on medical leave for the next several months. So we only have one person that could train another force,” said Mayor Harmison.

Lake Ozark first told us the plan was to pay Osage Beach to host a joint 911 center.

The hope was that Osage Beach would hire some of Lake Ozark’s staff.

”We only have four, they only have three, and they’ve talked about bringing those three over. And so far, discussions have only been with one. So even if we did get one person from them to us, we’re still sitting at five,” said Mayor Harmison.

The Osage Beach mayor says the deal might not be dead.

It’s in what he calls “design mode.”

”There is no date. The contract that had been written up left a couple of blank spots for us to fill in. We have no timeline,” said Mayor Harmison.

