Authorities arrest 2 juveniles for setting fire at Diamond City, Ark., wastewater facility

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two juveniles for setting fire at a wastewater facility in Diamond City.

The fire happened at the Sugarloaf Wastewater Facility in April. Firefighters from three departments extinguished the flames.

Firefighters ruled the fire as intentionally set. The damage to the plant caused partially treated wastewater to flow into Bull Shoals Lake.

Authorities suspect the two suspects are involved in other arsons and break-ins.

