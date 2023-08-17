Bat migration begins in the Ozarks: What it means for you

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s late summer, so bats are looking for a place to live through the colder months. This means you may see a rouge bat or two resting in your home or garage for a short while.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says you shouldn’t be concerned with bats.

“In all likelihood is just going to be there a little bit because when you think about as it gets colder, that is not a very survivable condition for that bat. It’s got to move on to a cave, an abandoned mine somewhere where it’s much more comfortable, where it’s out of the weather,” Skalicky explained.

Between now and the first freeze, bats will find a place they can stay warm until spring. It’s more common for colonies of bats to move into your home during the spring when they’re laying their young.

“Sometimes homes or garages provide very comfortable temporary stopping points. But the key point is temporary. They’re just going to be there just a very little bit,” said Skalicky.

If you’re noticing an uptick in bat activity in your yard, it’s not bad, especially if you have pests like mosquitoes.

“Bats provide a huge benefit by eating flying insects. Some of them do some pollination things, but the primary benefits they provide is eating flying insects, which can be mosquitoes. They also eat a number of moths that can produce caterpillars, that can be agricultural pests or garden pests,” Skalicky continued, “So before we go being scared by that bat, let’s thank the bat too for all the benefits, it’s providing us.”

Call the Missouri Department of Conservation if you are particularly concerned about a bat in a specific area that may harm an animal or yourself. Bats are a protected species. Professionals will walk you through the next steps to ensure everyone’s safety. Its main office line is 417-895-6880.

