Fact Finders: Utility trailer safety questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Many of you have been cutting up downed trees and picking up branches over the last few weeks. So, it’s no surprise we’re getting questions about utility trailers.

Michael wants to know, does a utility trailer parked on a two-way residential street need reflectors? If you aren’t used to the neighborhood, you might not see it driving at night until it is too late.

Small utility trailers like this one (seen in the video) come with brake lights. Some people also add extra reflectors so you can see them at night.

Paige Rippee with The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells KY3 if a complaint comes in, they’ll check to see that a trailer shows proper registration, that it’s not blocking traffic, and that it’s in good working condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it didn’t find a state law requiring extra reflectors on smaller parked utility trailers.

The bigger trailers are required to have reflectors or reflective tape. Cris Swaters with The Springfield Police Department pointed out this section from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; Each trailer of 2,032 mm (80 inches) or more overall width and with a GVWR over 4,536 kg (10,000 pounds), manufactured on or after December 1, 1993, except pole trailers and trailers designed exclusively for living or office use, shall be equipped with either retroreflective sheeting that meets the requirements of FMVSS No. 108 (S5.7.1), reflex reflectors that meet the requirements FMVSS No. 108 (S5.7.2), or a combination of retroreflective sheeting and reflex reflectors.

And a builder who used to sell utility trailers says it’s always a good idea to be seen.

“If they’re gonna be parking it there, and no other cars are behind them, then I think it would be a good idea to have some reflective stickers on it,” explained Mark Thomas of MarkThomasBuilder.com. “It’s just a small step that could make a big impact to help keep everybody safe and prevent something from happening.”

The sheriff’s office says you could also put orange cones behind a trailer parked on the street at night.

Suppose you’re looking for reflective tape, depending on the quality and size of the roll. You can find it from $20 a roll up to $100-plus.

Regarding the viewer’s question, you’re not required to add reflectors or reflective tape if it’s a smaller utility trailer. So, the answer is NO. But, as Mark noted earlier, it never hurts to be visible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.