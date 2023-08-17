Green Forest, Ark., driver dies in crash
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEAR BLUE EYE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southern Stone County.
Raymond Lasseter, 73, of Green Forest, Ark., died in the crash.
Troopers say Lasseter’s truck drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. He later died from his injuries at a Branson hospital.
