Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two drivers died from injuries in a crash during wet conditions on August 9.

Troopers identified the victims as Angela Wilkinson, 56, of Rogersville, Mo., and Viktoriya Moroz, 29, of Springfield.

The crash happened on State Route D near Farm Road 199, east of Springfield. Investigators say Moroz’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Wilkinson’s vehicle.

Five children involved in the crash suffered injuries. Doctors describe the injuries of two of the children as serious.

