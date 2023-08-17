Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two drivers died from injuries in a crash during wet conditions on August 9.

Troopers identified the victims as Angela Wilkinson, 56, of Rogersville, Mo., and Viktoriya Moroz, 29, of Springfield.

The crash happened on State Route D near Farm Road 199, east of Springfield. Investigators say Moroz’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Wilkinson’s vehicle.

Five children involved in the crash suffered injuries. Doctors describe the injuries of two of the children as serious.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.