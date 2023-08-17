Missouri Parents: Learn more about your school district

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School starts next week for many kids in Missouri.

Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is making it easier to learn more about your school district. You can find out enrollment numbers, read test scores, and figure out the teacher-to-student ratio.

CLICK HERE and discover more about your district.

