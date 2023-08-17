PICTURES: See the back-to-school pictures for KY3 personalities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they, too, were students heading back to school.

Let’s see your kids’ First Day of School pictures. Share below and enjoy others from around the Ozarks.

And stay informed as kids return to school across the Ozarks with our Back-to-School section on kY3.com. CLICK HERE!

Sample HTML block

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.