Springfield Public Schools re-routes bus stop after sex offender concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools changed one bus stop after it was brought to its attention that it was close to a sex offender’s home.

“He would have to walk by two other sex offenders to get to that bus stop,” said Amy, a parent of a parent of Pershing Middle Schooler. “Whenever I told my son why his bus stop changed, he was scared to death.”

Multiple documents from the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirm two sex offenders convicted of crimes against minors lived near her son’s old bus stop.

The district moved the stop the same day she called.

“It was verified that the stop was not at a sex offenders home, but it was on a corner near a home,” said Travis Shaw, SPS Director of Operation. “We were able to look back through the database and problem solve.”

Shaw says even though the stop was not at the sex offender’s home, it was less than 500 feet away, which goes against the district’s goal.

“From my understanding, there was a cluster of homes, and the 500 overlapped in this situation,” said Shaw.

KY3 asked Shaw if there are too many sex offenders in Springfield for the 500-foot goal to be realistically possible.

“I don’t know that I can truthfully answer if there are too many because there are 900,” said Shaw. “We do see situations because they are clustered those 500 feet radius’s actually overlap with each other.”

He says the district works as hard as it can to create the safest scenario.

“We don’t want a child walking a half a mile to get to a bus stop,” said Shaw. “It is a challenge and something that our team works through every single year.”

To check your address to see if sex offenders near live, click HERE.

