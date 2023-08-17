Taste of the Ozarks: Burrata and Summer Fruit Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a charcuterie board that will brighten any patio in the summer.

Burrata and Summer Fruit Board

Ingredients:

1 ball of Burrata cheese

1 ripe peach

1 large ripe tomato

2 cups arugula

1 cup blackberries

1 cup pitted fresh cherries

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Pit and slice peach. Cut the tomato in half and slice. Put arugula onto a serving platter and top with fruit. Cut Burrata into six even pieces and nestle into arugula and fruit. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper.

The ecipe serves four to six.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.