Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.
Two Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle.
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
Euel Davis faces resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault charges regarding the case.
Driver arrested for dragging Greene County deputy during traffic stop
The air aloft has warmed from yesterday, so highs will be up today despite the arrival of a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: You won’t feel the cold front today
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner

Latest News

Green Forest, Ark., driver dies in crash
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Over 1,000 individuals are still unaccounted for on Maui. (CNN)
More than 1,000 still unaccounted after Maui wildfires
Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid