TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT crew repairs sinkhole on shoulder of James River Freeway near U.S. 65

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed two lanes of the James River Freeway on Thursday evening to repair a sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, west of U.S. 65 near the Glenstone Avenue exit. The left two lanes of the freeway remain open.

MoDOT asks drivers to use caution in the area.

