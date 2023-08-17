Traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Kevin P Erdelen Jr., 41, of Four Seasons, Mo., faces a drug trafficking charge. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Camden County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday. Investigators say during a vehicle search. Deputies discovered 140 capsules of fentanyl in the trunk. Deputies arrested Erdelen.

Task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the investigation.

