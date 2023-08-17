Willard School District awarded funds to pay off student lunch debt

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - First Baptist Church of Willard held a donation ceremony today, awarding $3,600 for students to pay off lunch debt at Willard School District.

The church’s vacation bible school camp used many fundraising methods, including kids pulling their teeth for the tooth fairy and throwing a pie at the pastor.

“They just enjoyed the boys and girls having a little competition. But then it really grew. And they knew it was going to their friends. They knew it was going to go to people right here at Willard. So it was very exciting to do this special project for our local community here,” says Pastor Mark Milioni.

District workers are grateful for this donation, especially during hard times.

“Inflation, it just hits everyone. regardless of their socioeconomic background, it affects everyone. So anything that can help parents and families feed their kids, then that’s a win-win for everyone,” says Nutrition Manager Paula Palmer.

The district says the free and reduced meal application is a good resource for our families needing assistance.

“It’s easy and fast to apply for meal assistance, free, or reduced-priced meals for our breakfast and lunch programs. The application can be filled out at any point, and the student’s status will be updated after the application gets processed, so if families do not qualify the first time but circumstances change, they have the opportunity to apply again throughout the school year,” says Director of Nutritional Services, Phil Broyles.

