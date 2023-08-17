On Your Side: Save on a last minute getaway vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you didn’t take a summer vacation, there’s still time. In fact, if you book now, you might get a really good deal.

“Nonstop charter flight out of St. Louis to Cancun: September 8, five nights, all meals, drinks, nonstop flights for $955 per person,” said Brandon Smith with 417 Travel.

Smith says the off-season is a great time for a last-minute getaway.

“Florida Keys, Pensacola, we are getting a lot of folks trying to go to Estes Park,” he said.

You could save big if you book between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Also, consider travel insurance.

“Insurance allows you to be in control if you need to cancel for any reason up until the day before you leave. You have the option to buy insurance that gives you travel credit for future use to get a full refund. That insurance has hurricane protection, so if you’re in destination and have to be evacuated -- it can offer reimbursement for days lost,” he said.

If you book using a travel agent, ask if there’s a fee. You might not have to directly pay them anything.

“We get paid a commission from those companies. Not from the client who is traveling,” he said.

Midweek departures are usually cheaper compared to traveling on the weekends.

Some cruise lines offer discounts if a ship hasn’t sold enough rooms for an upcoming voyage.

Know your credit card perks. Points can cover or help cover airfare and hotel rooms... some even offer travel insurance.

Follow your favorite airlines, hotels, and places on social media so you don’t miss a deal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.