On Your Side: Save on a last minute getaway vacation

We spoke with a travel expert about ways to save money on vacations.
We spoke with a travel expert about ways to save money on vacations.(Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you didn’t take a summer vacation, there’s still time. In fact, if you book now, you might get a really good deal.

“Nonstop charter flight out of St. Louis to Cancun: September 8, five nights, all meals, drinks, nonstop flights for $955 per person,” said Brandon Smith with 417 Travel.

Smith says the off-season is a great time for a last-minute getaway.

“Florida Keys, Pensacola, we are getting a lot of folks trying to go to Estes Park,” he said.

You could save big if you book between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Also, consider travel insurance.

“Insurance allows you to be in control if you need to cancel for any reason up until the day before you leave. You have the option to buy insurance that gives you travel credit for future use to get a full refund. That insurance has hurricane protection, so if you’re in destination and have to be evacuated -- it can offer reimbursement for days lost,” he said.

If you book using a travel agent, ask if there’s a fee. You might not have to directly pay them anything.

“We get paid a commission from those companies. Not from the client who is traveling,” he said.

  • Midweek departures are usually cheaper compared to traveling on the weekends.
  • Some cruise lines offer discounts if a ship hasn’t sold enough rooms for an upcoming voyage.
  • Know your credit card perks. Points can cover or help cover airfare and hotel rooms... some even offer travel insurance.
  • Follow your favorite airlines, hotels, and places on social media so you don’t miss a deal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.
Two Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle.
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
Euel Davis faces resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault charges regarding the case.
Driver arrested for dragging Greene County deputy during traffic stop
Low temperatures will fall to around 60 by Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear Cool Night
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner

Latest News

Low temperatures will fall to around 60 by Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear Cool Night
osage beach city hall
911 merger between 2 Lake of the Ozarks cities is delayed
First Baptist Church held a donation ceremony today, awarding $3,600 for students to pay off...
Willard School District awarded funds to pay off student lunch debt
Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in the Lake of the Ozarks area.
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Camden County, Mo.