Back to School fishing event in Warsaw on Friday

Registration is required for the event at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery.
Missouri Dept. of Conservation
By Chad Plein
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3/Missouri Department of Conservation) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free Back to School Family Fishing event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. MDC will provide all necessary fishing gear and bait to fish for the stocked hybrid sunfish and channel catfish. Anglers can also bring their own gear. No bait carried in water is allowed to protect aquatic health in the hatchery system.

This event is a fine opportunity for people to learn how to go fishing, to get a refresher course on methods, and to ask questions about where to go fishing. MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to help anglers. All ages are welcome. A fishing permit is not required. The catch-and-release fishing will be at the hatchery’s education pond.

Individuals and families are welcome to attend. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4m2.

Police report shots fired calls increasing this summer in Springfield, Mo.