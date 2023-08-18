Branson, Mo. man arrested for possession of child pornography

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested Nicholas Dean Johnson, 39, of Branson for possession of child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home on Wednesday. They seized a laptop computer. Upon examination, investigators found the laptop contained three videos of child pornography. Johnson was arrested following the execution of the search warrant.

The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney charged Johnson with three counts of possession of child pornography. Johnson is currently being held in the Taney County Jail, with no bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

