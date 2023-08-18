CATCH-A-CROOK: Help ID a man suspected of stealing $4,000 in copper wiring near Strafford

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

Detectives are working to identify a man in a series of thefts near Strafford. He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars in copper wiring and tools. Greene County deputy Paige Rippee says the investigation started in June. Surveillance cameras caught video of the suspected thief on July 14 in the area of Hi Lo lane.

The man is seen walking onto the front porch and then turning the security camera away, before disabling it. Detectives say in addition to the copper wiring, the thief took a case of aluminum vents and a variety of brick laying tools. The man is bald, with a goatee. His hair is reddish in color.

On August 3, investigators say another security camera captured the man casing another site not far from the first theft. The vehicle is believed to be a two-door, silver or light bronze, 90′s to mid 2000′s crew cab truck.

If you recognize the man or have seen this truck, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

