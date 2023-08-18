Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case

FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.(KPIX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The suits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until Aug. 25 to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

