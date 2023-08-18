Golden City, Mo. man, riding a motorcycle, killed after driving into the path of an SUV

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Golden City has died after he was hit by an SUV Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 57-year-old Charles Hammann was riding his motorcycle on Missouri Highway 126, four miles north of Jasper, when he pulled into the path of a GMC SUV.

Hammann was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, from Ozark, Mo., was not injured. Hammann was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 88th fatal crash for 2023.

