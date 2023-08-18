Kansas City’s Science City shows off new attraction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science City at Union Station shows off new Kinetic Climber.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science City at Union Station shows off new Kinetic Climber.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids will soon have a new reason to get moving to Kansas City’s Union Station.

Science City! unveiled a new Kinetic Climber Thursday morning. The climber lets kids climb, jump, bounce, and slide through a three-level playground of sorts.

Access to the climber is included with Science City admission for children ages four and older. Adult supervision is required for any child on the Kinetic Climber.

Science City said the Kinetic Climber is one of more than 300 interactive exhibits that can be found inside its 100,000 square feet space inside Union Station.

Science City Summer Hours are the following:

  • Monday-Saturday
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday
    • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Open Labor Day
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Families can skip the ticket office lines and buy in advance through Science City’s website.

