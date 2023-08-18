Laclede County school district offering free meals again to all students thanks to state funding

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Joel E. Barber is going to offer free lunch and breakfast to all students. The school district was not able to do it last year.

”Super excited to see it because I didn’t have to worry about packing lunches in the morning,” said parent Rena Hamilton.

She has several kids who have gone through Joel E. Barber, and now her last one is starting 6th grade here. She is so happy to see the school offering meals for free.

”It actually helps a lot. Last year they stopped doing it and impacted us because my daughter and her friends decided to protest and refuse to eat the school lunch,” said Hamilton.

Joel E. Barber Superintendent Dr. Rachelle Jennings says this is something the school used to offer, but last year they were not able to.

”That is partially because of all of the extra government assistance programs that came along the way. So families were counting some of those things as income, and that just really put us at a disadvantage for qualifying for that program,” said Dr. Jennings.

The program is funded through the state.

”We are able to take advantage of the Community Eligibility Provision, again through DESE, and that’s the CPE program that our district qualified for previous to COVID,” said Dr Jenning.

She says it is important students have those meals to not only stay healthy but concentrate in school.

”Food is essential that is part of that first layer of the foundation that we don’t want kids coming hungry to school,” said Dr. Jennings.

