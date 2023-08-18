Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fiery deadly crash near Halltown, Mo.

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.

State Troopers confirm it happened near Halltown around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the crash started when a tractor-trailer and a car collided. The car burst into flames.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

