Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fiery deadly crash near Halltown, Mo.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
State Troopers confirm it happened near Halltown around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the crash started when a tractor-trailer and a car collided. The car burst into flames.
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.
