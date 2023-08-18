Missouri State University receives largest one-time donation to build new education facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University says it has received its largest one-time gift in university history to construct a new building.

According to a news release, the unspecified eight-figure gift is from the C.W. Titus Foundation and will help the construction of a state-of-the-art facility named in honor of Judith Enyeart Reynolds designed to enhance arts, social sciences, and humanities education.

“This gift is truly transformational,” said Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Missouri State Foundation. “Private support changes the university, and we are so thankful for the C.W. Titus Foundation’s continued support and trust in Missouri State University.”

“This building completes a vision for the southeast corner of campus and reimagines the gateway to the arts at Missouri State,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart. “It changes the physical landscape of campus and not only fulfills a strategic vision, but also enhances the community we call home.”

The new building will replace the current Art Annex along Grand Street. It is scheduled to be completed in the late fall of 2025.

