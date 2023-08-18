Missouri State University receives largest one-time donation to build new education facility

Courtesy: Missouri State University
Courtesy: Missouri State University(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University says it has received its largest one-time gift in university history to construct a new building.

According to a news release, the unspecified eight-figure gift is from the C.W. Titus Foundation and will help the construction of a state-of-the-art facility named in honor of Judith Enyeart Reynolds designed to enhance arts, social sciences, and humanities education.

“This gift is truly transformational,” said Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Missouri State Foundation. “Private support changes the university, and we are so thankful for the C.W. Titus Foundation’s continued support and trust in Missouri State University.”

“This building completes a vision for the southeast corner of campus and reimagines the gateway to the arts at Missouri State,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart. “It changes the physical landscape of campus and not only fulfills a strategic vision, but also enhances the community we call home.”

The new building will replace the current Art Annex along Grand Street. It is scheduled to be completed in the late fall of 2025.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closes lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder
Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.
With the expected long-duration heat, this will likely be upgraded to a warning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A lengthy heat wave begins this weekend
Green Forest, Ark., driver dies in crash
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fiery deadly crash near Halltown, Mo.

Latest News

Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police to give update Friday on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Branson in February
King's Castle Theatre has 4 different shows including the Ultimate 70s show, Anthems of Rock,...
SPONSORED The Place: King’s Castle Theatre
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science City at Union Station shows off new Kinetic Climber.
Kansas City’s Science City shows off new attraction
With the expected long-duration heat, this will likely be upgraded to a warning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A lengthy heat wave begins this weekend