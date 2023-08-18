Missouri Task Force 1 canines wear special equipment in Maui search

Missouri Task Force 1 canines rest during a break. They are in Maui helping FEMA search the wildfire area.(Missouri Task Force 1)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Specialized teams from Missouri traveled to Hawaii to face the grim task of searching the area of Maui devastated by wildfires.

Four canine crews with Missouri Task Force 1 arrived on the island Wednesday. They are working with other crews from across the country to search buildings and vehicles for human remains.

The teams say they are working in an area still experiencing poor air quality following the massive wildfire. The air mixed with the tropical weather and humidity is making the search difficult, according to the crews.

The four specialized canines from Missouri that are helping with the search are going through a decontamination process and taking frequent breaks. They canines also wear booties or foot wraps to protect the pads of their paws while searching through debris.

ALSO READ: KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief

The teams ride in air-conditioned vehicles to give them a place to cool off during their breaks.

Two other members of Missouri Task Force 1 are working as part of the overall management team for FEMA deployed to help in Maui.

