New physician assistant program part of Drury University’s 150th year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classes start next week at Drury University, and on Friday, as 425 new students moved onto campus for the school’s landmark 150th year, just down the street at Cox North, a group of 30 post-graduate students were making history as the inaugural class in Drury’s new physician assistant program.

“I’m excited for this new journey,” said Jessica Harman, an incoming student enrolled in the physician assistant program. “I’ve been out of college for five years and so it was quite a decision to make but I feel like I have an amazing support system in the faculty. I chose Drury because it felt right, and it has a really great reputation. They have been so kind to me and always available to answer any questions I have.”

Physician assistants (PAs) are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and often serve as a patient’s principal health care provider. They practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty, improving health care access and quality.

All physician assistants work under the supervision of doctors, whose career path takes longer with med school and residencies.

“PA school is about 80 percent of medical school in 27 months,” explained Kathleen Flach, Drury’s Physician Assistant Program Director. “Where I think the difference occurs is in the residencies. The doctor has to specialize and they become more knowledgeable at that point when they do their residency. The physician assistants end up getting their knowledge on-the-job once they choose a specialty they’re going to go into.”

Physician assistants also differ from nurse practitioners.

“The focus is a little bit difference as far as the schooling,” Flach said. “Nurse practitioners often have to focus in their studies like a psychiatric focus, a women’s health focus or a family practice focus. The physician assistant education is more generalized and gives them the flexibility to go to different types of medicine from surgery to OBGYN to emergency medicine throughout their careers.”

The 30 students in the first-year program come from all over the country.

“We have a lot of Californians,” Flach pointed out.

Marie Nguyen is a University of Oklahoma grad.

“My family came from Vietnam and there’s a lot of communities there that really needed help medical-wise,” she said. “So if I can’t help in another country at least I can help here.”

Brittany George came to Drury after attending college in Nashville.

“After my undergraduate studies I worked as a medical assistant in women’s health which was really awesome,” she said. “So I someday hope to fill that hole in the workforce and it’s kind of worked out that I’ve become compassionate about somewhere that really needs the help.”

And anyone who’s tried to get a doctor’s appointment knows that the health industry definitely needs the help.

“I will tell you that my husband made an appointment with a family practice and told me he cannot get in for a physical until June of 2024,” Flach said. “I was shocked by that.”

During her welcome message to the students, Flach explained to them the ramifications of the career they were choosing.

“When you decide to become a PA, you’re taking on a lot of responsibility,” she said. “You’re taking on the responsibility of giving hope to your patients and making decisions with them that affect their life long-term. The knowledge you’re learning will be information you use your whole career and at Drury, our goal is help you to learn and master that knowledge.”

As more urgent care facilities pop-up and even businesses like Wal-Mart add medical clinics, it’s hoped that the addition of several training programs in the area will at least put a dent in an ever-growing problem. Nationwide it’s predicted the U.S. will have a shortage of 124,000 physicians across all specialties by 2034.

“The shortage in the southwest part of the state has become part of the reason to build this program,” Flach said. “One of the ways to solve that is to build programs and develop those people ourselves.”

Applications for the fall 2024 class are now open in the Centralized Application Service for Physician Assistants (CASPA).

As for the start of the new school year, this fall’s incoming class is comprised of 344 freshmen and 80 transfer students. Forty-six students are international, the highest since 2016, and are coming to Drury from 24 states and 22 different counties.

“Drury’s global appeal has shone brightly once again this year, bringing together a diverse community of students from 22 different countries,” said Dr. Kevin Kropf, vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing & Communications. “We are very excited about the promise and potential of this group of students. This is one of the brightest groups of scholars we have ever enrolled and it’s a testament to the tradition of academic excellence at Drury. Our dynamic Your Drury Fusion curriculum has had a significant impact on our ability to attract students from across the country and around the world. It takes a campus to recruit a Panther and it’s a credit to everyone at Drury for their part in making this historic 150th entering class a reality.”

The fall semester will commence with the revival of Drury’s annual Service Plunge on Monday, August 21, between 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. Classes start on Tuesday.

Drury University’s 150th celebration marks a significant milestone in the institution’s history. Founded in 1873 as the first higher educational institute in Springfield, Drury has grown from a small school with just a handful of students to a thriving university with a diverse student body and a broad range of academic programs.

During the year, several events are planned, including a public Founder’s Day celebration on Sept. 25, the official first day of classes on Drury’s campus in 1873.

Other notable events include:

· September 16, 6p.m. Generations: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils & Friends Concert feat. The HillBenders, Molly Healey String Project, The Shandies, Justin Larkin, Lyal Strickland, and special guests.

· September 18, 11 a.m. Valarie Kaur, renowned civil rights leader, lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, educator, innovator, and best-selling author of SEE NO STRANGER, speaks on Diversity & Reconciliation

· November 16, 6 p.m. Meador Center Speaker Series Presents: Deborah Archer, President of the American Civil Liberties Union

A full list of 150 events can be found at Drury.edu/150.

