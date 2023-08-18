Police report shots fired calls increasing this summer in Springfield, Mo.

Police responded to 41 calls in July alone
Springfield Police Car
Springfield Police Car(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police say the number of shots fired calls jumped this summer.

Officers received 50 calls about gunfire in the first quarter of this year and then 84 calls in the second quarter. Now, Springfield police are offering ways you can stay safe.

So far this year, SPD has received 175 calls about gunfire, including 41 calls in July alone.

“This is something that bothers me every day, and every time I hear a backfire, I get scared because you don’t know if it’s gunfire or not,” said Tom Boldt. It’s America’s problem people are hurting, and young kids are dying in schools.”

Springfield Police say the shots fired calls this summer just kept coming.

“Gun violence is one of the top priorities for the Springfield Police Department,” said Cris Swaters, Springfield Police. “We want to ensure that only legal gun owners are in possession of those guns and that they’re using them responsibly.”

Cris Swaters is with the Springfield Police Department and says you should always call 911 if you hear shots, be aware of your surroundings and trust your intuition in public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
Investigators say 2 drivers died from injuries in crash east of Springfield, Mo.
Two Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle.
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
Euel Davis faces resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault charges regarding the case.
Driver arrested for dragging Greene County deputy during traffic stop
Low temperatures will fall to around 60 by Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear Cool Night
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner

Latest News

A party at a Las Vegas Airbnb ended in gunfire
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help ID a man suspected of stealing $4,000 in copper wiring near Strafford
The Republic School District and the city of Republic cut the ribbon on a safety improvement...
Republic School District, city of Republic, celebrate the opening of road to alleviate traffic around 2 schools
The Republic School District and the city of Republic cut the ribbon on a safety improvement...
Republic School District, city of Republic celebrate the opening of road to alleviate traffic around 2 schools
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fiery deadly crash near Halltown, Mo.