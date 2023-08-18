Police report shots fired calls increasing this summer in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police say the number of shots fired calls jumped this summer.

Officers received 50 calls about gunfire in the first quarter of this year and then 84 calls in the second quarter. Now, Springfield police are offering ways you can stay safe.

So far this year, SPD has received 175 calls about gunfire, including 41 calls in July alone.

“This is something that bothers me every day, and every time I hear a backfire, I get scared because you don’t know if it’s gunfire or not,” said Tom Boldt. It’s America’s problem people are hurting, and young kids are dying in schools.”

Springfield Police say the shots fired calls this summer just kept coming.

“Gun violence is one of the top priorities for the Springfield Police Department,” said Cris Swaters, Springfield Police. “We want to ensure that only legal gun owners are in possession of those guns and that they’re using them responsibly.”

Cris Swaters is with the Springfield Police Department and says you should always call 911 if you hear shots, be aware of your surroundings and trust your intuition in public.

