Republic School District, city of Republic, celebrate the opening of road to alleviate traffic around 2 schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District and the city of Republic cut the ribbon on a safety improvement days before the first day of school.

District leaders celebrated the completion of a road near Sweeny and Lyon Elementary Schools, specifically designed to reduce traffic around schools. Parents will use the road during pick-up and drop-off.

The new road also means the buildings will return to start and end schedules, similar to other elementary schools.

