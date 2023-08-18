Springfield Police Department officers waiting tables Friday to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department officers will don their uniforms and wait tables at Springfield Brew Co. on Friday, all for a good cause.

Officers are raising money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks Friday night at the Brew Co. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to Lizzie Vigeaux, Development Associate for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks, the fundraiser is Protect and Serve.

“The Springfield Police officers will be the servers instead of the your regular servers, and so there’ll be serving the food and also just talking about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, highlighting what we do in the community and collecting tips for us,” said Vigeaux.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks is a program that pairs children 18 and under, or Littles, with mentors, or Bigs, to help guide and transition them through life.

“A lot of the times these youth, they find that having somebody actually listening to them and invested in them, will help them kind of have better self-esteem, better confidence. They try harder in school, and they just end up feeling a lot better about their life,” said Vigeaux.

Officer Veronica McKinney with Springfield Police Department says this is an excellent way for SPD to get involved in the community.

“We love to participate in stuff like this. It helps the community. It helps our relationship with different community leaders and organizations in the field. So we just like any community partnership program that we can facilitate,” said McKinney.

McKinney says the event is not only beneficial, it’s a lot of fun as well.

“We see who can raise the most amount of money and kind of a competition. So that’s a fun caveat of our waiting staff, but then we also have a lot of fun. We’re able to meet people in the community and just get our faces out there where their people are having a more positive interaction with police officers,” said McKinney.

Last year, SPD raised over a thousand dollars for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks. Both McKinney and Vigeaux are hoping to raise even more this year.

“I hope we raise more money than we did last year. We’ve always increased every year. And so I’m really hopeful that we’ll raise more money this year than we have in the previous years,” said McKinney.

Meanwhile, Vigeaux also hopes the Protect and Serve event gets people interested in becoming Bigs for Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

“I hope that we inspire more people to become bigs because we have over 150 littles on our waiting list, waiting for their Big Brother or Big Sister. So I hope some people are inspired to become a Big Brother or Big Sister themselves, or at the very least, if they could leave us a generous tip, then those funds help support our program,” said Vigeaux.

To learn more about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks or to sign up to become a Big with the program, you can visit here.

