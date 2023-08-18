TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: MoDOT has reopened three of the four lanes of James River Freeway that were closed to fix a sinkhole.

MoDOT closed westbound lanes of the James River Freeway on Thursday evening to repair a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, west of U.S. 65 near the Glenstone Avenue exit.

Traffic Impacts:

All westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) lanes CLOSED between Route 65 and Glenstone Avenue exit in Springfield

Westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway)-to-northbound Glenstone Avenue exit CLOSED

North- and southbound Route 65-to-westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) CLOSED

Expect delays during high-traffic volume times

No signed detours

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closure

Drivers should find alternate routes

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

