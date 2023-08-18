TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: MoDOT has reopened three of the four lanes of James River Freeway that were closed to fix a sinkhole.
MoDOT closed westbound lanes of the James River Freeway on Thursday evening to repair a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, west of U.S. 65 near the Glenstone Avenue exit.
Traffic Impacts:
- All westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) lanes CLOSED between Route 65 and Glenstone Avenue exit in Springfield
- Westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway)-to-northbound Glenstone Avenue exit CLOSED
- North- and southbound Route 65-to-westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) CLOSED
- Expect delays during high-traffic volume times
- No signed detours
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closure
- Drivers should find alternate routes
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
