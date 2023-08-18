TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder

By KY3 Staff and Nick Kelly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: MoDOT has reopened three of the four lanes of James River Freeway that were closed to fix a sinkhole.

MoDOT closed westbound lanes of the James River Freeway on Thursday evening to repair a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, west of U.S. 65 near the Glenstone Avenue exit.

Traffic Impacts:

  • All westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) lanes CLOSED between Route 65 and Glenstone Avenue exit in Springfield
  • Westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway)-to-northbound Glenstone Avenue exit CLOSED
  • North- and southbound Route 65-to-westbound Route 60 (James River Freeway) CLOSED
  • Expect delays during high-traffic volume times
  • No signed detours
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closure
  • Drivers should find alternate routes
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

