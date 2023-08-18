University of Missouri to faculty: Be clear with students about the use of AI

Technology more widely available than ever, prompting concerns about academic honesty
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri is working to communicate with its faculty ahead of the Fall semester about the application of artificial intelligence tools in the curriculum.

“As society embraces AI in various fields, our curriculum and instruction can evolve to give students practice with AI tools,” UM Provost Latha Ramchand said in an Aug. 4 memo to faculty. “As educators, we must discern where AI can augment learning, and where it can shortchange our learners.”

The university’s de facto policy states that “if an instructor does not explicitly allow the use of generative AI, it is forbidden.”

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Ben Trachtenberg, who leads the university’s Academic Integrity Office, said that faculty are being told that they should be clear and comprehensive with their instruction on how and when AI tools can be applied.

“As generative AI comes to play more of a role in the world, it is natural for us to worry and wonder about how it will affect the learning of students,” a report from Missouri Online concluded. “There is understandable concern, anxiety, and frustration on the part of faculty. However, generative AI could amount to less of a threat and more of an opportunity with thoughtful and effective pedagogy.”

Read the full report by following this link.

