Athletes around the Ozarks participate in triathlon at Pat Jones YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around 50 participants from around the Ozarks laced up their shoes for Pat Jones YMCA’s first Tri at the Y.

The outdoor triathlon featured a 300-meter swim, an 8-mile bike, and a 5K run.

It’s the first time the Y has had the triathlon outdoors vs indoors. Pat Jones Executive Director Justin Harrell says the change of scene has many people excited.

“It’s just nice seeing the different scenery, a better opportunity for people to cheer you on. iI’s a gorgeous day for it, so we were blessed with that,” said Harrell.

Harrel says they couldn’t pull it off without help from sponsors and that they hope to increase the number of participants in the coming years.

