Clay County Commissioner: Royals to provide stadium finalists details Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Citians are getting closer to having a clear picture of the Royals new stadium details.

According to Clay County Commissioner Jason Withington, the organization will release details about the club’s two potential sites on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

One of the proposed locations is in North Kansas City, and the other is in the East Village.

“The @Royals are supposed to hold a media-only press conference Tuesday to release stadium renderings and high-level economic data for both the #NKC and #EastVillage sites,” Withington tweeted.

This Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visited Kansas City and lauded both potential sites as world-class. Manfred spoke in a private forum at the Urban Youth Academy about his viewpoint of a need for a new ballpark district for the Royals to compete with other organizations. You can watch he and Royals CEO John Sherman’s full conversation here.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver issued his support for a ballpark in the East Village and told KCTV5 he was excited by the presentation and what he heard from Manfred.

