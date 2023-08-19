Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown Wednesday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 30-year-old Henri Sanchez Rodriquez was driving east when he hit a guard cable and went back on the road, hitting a pickup truck. The truck went off the right side of the road, and the car Sanchez Rodriquez was in came to a stop in the left passing lane.

According to a second crash report, Sanchez Rodriquez’s car was disabled and unable to move, and another car hit Sanchez Rodriquez before traveling off the right side of the road.

There were two people in the car that hit Sanchez Rodriquez, and they were taken to a Springfield hospital in Serious condition. Sanchez Rodriquez was pronounced dead after the second crash.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 86th crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police give update on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Branson in February; release footage of the shooting
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
Courtesy: Missouri State University
Missouri State University receives largest one-time donation to build new education facility

Latest News

First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
Motorcycle Crash generic
Golden City, Mo. man, riding a motorcycle, killed after collision with an SUV
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Missouri respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall sentenced in deaths of 2 patients