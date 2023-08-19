Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown Wednesday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 30-year-old Henri Sanchez Rodriquez was driving east when he hit a guard cable and went back on the road, hitting a pickup truck. The truck went off the right side of the road, and the car Sanchez Rodriquez was in came to a stop in the left passing lane.

According to a second crash report, Sanchez Rodriquez’s car was disabled and unable to move, and another car hit Sanchez Rodriquez before traveling off the right side of the road.

There were two people in the car that hit Sanchez Rodriquez, and they were taken to a Springfield hospital in Serious condition. Sanchez Rodriquez was pronounced dead after the second crash.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 86th crash in 2023.

