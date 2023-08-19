Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. on August 18, 42-year-old Travis Vincent of Bernie, Mo. was driving a pickup truck westbound on U.S. 62, just 3 miles east of Wyatt, Mo.

Vincent crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle that was travelling eastbound on U.S. 62. Both the driver and the passenger riding the motorcycle were ejected during the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Timmy Strunk of Somerset, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:16 p.m. The passenger, 57-year-old Karen Strunk, also of Somerset, was taken by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., where she was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m.

Vincent suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Sikeston, Mo.

According to a MSHP arrest report, Vincent was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while drug impairment causing the death of another (felony) and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He also has a warrant out of Butler County for dangerous drugs (felony).

