Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.

A department supervisor on patrol approached the man who was blocking traffic at an intersection about 8 p.m. Friday on the city’s southwest side, Police Chief James White told reporters.

The man had a coat in one hand and then pointed the gun at the officer who fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered, White said. The shooting was under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fiery deadly crash near Halltown, Mo.
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police give update on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Branson in February; release footage of the shooting
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
Courtesy: Missouri State University
Missouri State University receives largest one-time donation to build new education facility

Latest News

First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Motorcycle Crash generic
Golden City, Mo. man, riding a motorcycle, killed after collision with an SUV
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem