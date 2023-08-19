Six-year-old Pleasant Hope pageant queen honored after saving her mother during a house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Pleasant Hope girl is being called a hero. When her house caught on fire, the six-year-old got herself, and her mother out safely.

“She was amazing,” said Casey Graham, the girl’s mother. “She didn’t she never at one point panic.”

Six-year-old Bentlee Graham was honored with three awards plus a brand new Barbie after first responders say she saved her mother’s life by leading her from a burning building at the end of July.

“What the experience was today is a great outcome or a situation at that particular time was an emergency,” said Missouri State Fire Marshall Time Bean. “And the steps taken here by this young lady was awesome, did the right things, calling 911 and then put some action in behind that.”

Bentlee says through it all, she wasn’t scared.

“I just wanted to jump out the window,” said Bentlee.

“Bentley just started throwing pillows and blankets out the window and grabbed a big king sized pillow and like surfed out the window, and once she did that, I was fine,” said Casey. “And I jumped out after her.

Graham says the house is totaled. The flames inside were so hot they left scorch marks on the walls where treasured family pictures used to be, melted lightbulbs, and even destroyed the smoke detector.

“They said that it was like 1,200 degrees in the house,” said Graham. “So I was full panic hyperventilating, heat exhaustion, and my carbon monoxide level is elevated that’s why they took me to the hospital, and Bentley was amazing.”

The little hero - also well known as a pageant queen.

“She took the title for 2023 National American Little Miss Missouri Cover Girl princess. And so now we had to Florida Thanksgiving week for her to compete for Little Miss USA. And then, if she takes that title, then we’ll go on to compete for a little Miss Universe.”

Though there is a bit of a hiccup in the plans, they say they’re happy to have gotten out alive...the fire marshall says the smoke detectors and Bentlee were what saved them.

“I want to just say that the early alerting of the smoke alarm in the home, when they noticed that piqued their interest that there was something going on in the home,” said Fire Marshall Bean. “So smoke alarm, save lives. And I believe this is a great example of that Having smoke alarms in your homes gives you a better chance to survive these bad situations.”

