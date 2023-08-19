Springfield Dream Center hosting back-to-school party Saturday filled with resources for parents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Dream Center wants to kick off back-to-school with a bang with a party full of fun and resources for local families.

The party will have a lot of fun, including a fire truck, water activities, games, inflatables, and more, according to Dream Center Executive Director Jody Dow.

“What we want to do is create a place where families can have fun together, it’s not going to cost them anything. And at the same time, they can get connected to some resources, other community partners and to feel like they have some of their questions answered going into the school year,” said Dow.

Not only will there be fun, but Dow says there will also be plenty of resources for families, including haircuts, eye exams, and resources from community partners such as Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Parents as Teachers.

The Dream Center will also be giving away things such as clothes and Walmart gift cards to families.

Dow says an event like this is crucial for going back to school.

“We want to relieve some of that stress for parents, even just having people available that they can ask questions like, ‘Where do I go for this? How do I fill this form out? Can you help me?’ We want to be able to say yes, and help parents feel the excitement of back to school instead of some of the pressures,” said Dow.

Dow encourages anyone who wants to have fun or might need a resource to come enjoy the event.

“I think for families, if you need a break, if you’re looking for what is something free, and affordable I can do with my kids, I would encourage them to come if there’s a resource, you’re still lacking going back to school that you weren’t able to find at another event,” said Dow.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. It’s completely free to those who attend.

