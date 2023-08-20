Candlelight vigil in Pierce City reflects on the killings in August 1901; descendant of the Godly family says she recently learned about this part of her history

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - August 19, 2023, marks the 122 anniversary of the lynching of three Black men in Pierce City, and on Saturday, the community gathered to remember and reflect on what happened in 1901.

In 1901 it all started after a white woman, Gisela Wild, was found murdered near the train tracks. French and William Godley, and Peter Hampton were dragged from the old jail right to what would eventually become town hall and the police station. The three men were step-relatives.

The men were hung after a five-hour riot that ensued because of the murder of Wild. After the lynching, the Black community in Pierce City was forced to leave. Pierce City historian, Murray Bishoff, says the Black community in the city was there since the beginning.

“That changed the trajectory of the town’s development. And it also impacted racial relations across this area. What started with an incident in Monett in 1894, resulted in six lynchings over a period of 12 years in this immediate area, from Springfield, to Joplin to Pittsburgh, and Pierce City,” said Bishoff.

You can read more detailed accounts surrounding the lynchings on Murray’s website.

“As a newspaperman, I found myself kind of the conservator of the story, something it’s no one had written about, it became personal to me, I walked to the place where Gisela was murdered, I’d been in her house, I stood on the streets and tried to deconstruct the town as it is, in before the tornado, to see what it would have been like, for those people there. And I tracked down every extant record that I could find, and really steeped myself in this story so that it would not be lost,” said Bishoff.

Rochelle Fritsch, who now lives in Wisconsin, recently stumbled across this because she wanted to teach her daughter her family history.

“I remember reading the article written by Mark Twain and going cold. I remember my arms and my legs got cold. And as I was reading firsthand accounts of other journalists because this was like a nationally recognized thing, I got sad because they were so descriptive,” said Fritsch. “And the people who this was being done to, I could clearly see my one of my brothers, and his demeanor in Will Godly, saying that, you know, the crowd say you confess you confess. And him being resigned to his fate, and just not saying anything. ‘And so the Negro said nothing.’ And when I read that, I could see my brother, clearly, that’s when it broke me. I’m like, these were real people.”

Fritsch said finding out what happened to her ancestors is bittersweet. She says she is now able to tell her daughter their family history but is saddened to know the disruptive impact the lynchings had on a generation.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of anger, and how that really disrupts generations, not only on the knowledge level, that could be the economic level, there were a bunch of my relatives there with significant plots of land that I actually got to go and see. This was somebody’s farm that he bought for himself. And now it’s gone. And it’s just green space. This is where Wiley’s house used to be. It’s green space now because it was burned to the ground. I mean, we literally had to flee and end up here in Milwaukee. I don’t know why these people chose Milwaukee, but that’s another story,” said Fritsch.

Both Fritsch and Bishoff agree that it is important to keep reminding communities about these aspects of their history if they have them.

“I would hope that they understand how important truth-telling is, and understanding where they live, how they’ve lived. I don’t encourage them to do better, not by not lynching anyone again, don’t do that. But by learning that this truth is okay, truth isn’t good or evil. It is what it is,” said Fritsch.

“I strongly believe that every town where a lynching took place, needs to acknowledge that, and the kids in the school need to know that these things happened right in their backyard. And perhaps that will help them understand a little bit more about who they are and how this town that they live in came to be,” said Bishoff.

And Fritsch’s daughter learned a thing or two after hearing this history from her mother.

“This story is so much stronger than when I even thought it would be for her. For instance, she’s in high school, and it can be really stressful. And she looks at me, she says, ‘Mom, I kind of have to get it together. My people survived a lynching. And they’re still here. I’m here because of that. So all of this stuff I’m dealing with, that’s just stuff, man,’” said Fritsch.

Bishoff held the candlelight vigil at 9 p.m., the exact time of the lynching of Will Goldy, and talked with attendants about the lynchings and the story surrounding that time period. The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Pierce City City Hall, where in 1901, Godly was lynched.

