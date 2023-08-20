Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Springfield man with Alzheimer’s

James Marshall. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say 80-year-old James Marshall left his home in the 1700 block of W. Elfindale Street on foot without medication and has not been heard from since.

Marshall is described as a white male, hgt 5′08, 146 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue jacket and black sweat pants. Police say he also has a catheter connected to a colostomy bag.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

