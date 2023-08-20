Mets extend winning streak to four games with a rout of the struggling Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol (37) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francisco Lindor had four hits and stole home, Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and the New York Mets won their fourth straight game, routing the St. Louis Cardinals 13-2 Saturday night.

DJ Stewart and Pete Alonso also homered. Kodai Senga (10-6) allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out seven batters in seven innings to become the first rookie in the major leagues this season to win 10 games.

Nolan Arenado hit his 26th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, and Miles Mikolas (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked two batters in 4 2/3 innings as the Cardinals (54-70) dropped their fourth straight game.

Vogelbach launched his 10th home run of the season — and fourth career grand slam — into the stands in right field in the fifth inning, ending Mikolas’ night.

Stewart lined his fifth home run of the season into the right-center field bullpen in the fourth inning to push the Mets’ lead to 3-0. It was his fourth home run in his last four games.

Lindor and McNeil hit back-to-back doubles to right field in the second inning to put New York ahead 2-0.

Lindor stole home as part of a double steal in the top of the first inning after Mikolas struck out Pete Alonso. Andrew Knizner’s throw to try and catch Jeff McNeil stealing second sailed just past the outstretched glove of Tommy Edman.

It was Lindor’s first career theft of home and the Mets’ first since Kevin Pillar did it on April 6, 2021, at Philadelphia as part of a double steal.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek and recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Triple-A Syracuse. LHP Joey Lucchesi was optioned to Syracuse after pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings and earning the win Friday night, and RHP Dennis Santana was designated for assignment.

Cardinals: Recalled RHP Guillermo Zuñiga and optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis. Zuñiga pitched a scoreless inning in his major league debut and lone appearance of the season on May 2 versus the Los Angeles Angels.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Jordan Walker was held out of the lineup due to illness. … RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain) allowed a run and a hit in a third of an inning for Triple-A Memphis on Friday night, but was not able to throw an additional inning after experiencing tightness in his arm.

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.40 ERA) is set to face Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (4-0, 4.03 ERA) Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

