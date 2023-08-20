More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Missouri respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall sentenced in deaths of 2 patients
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT opens three of four lanes of James River Freeway after sinkhole found on shoulder
Aaron Gonzalez. Courtesy: Camden County Jail.
Lake Ozark man charged as one of several suspects who heavily assaulted a person near a bar

Latest News

Students across the Ozarks heading back to the classroom Monday, what to prepare for
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Students across the Ozarks heading back to the classroom Monday, what to prepare for
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves “very near” to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall