Motorcyclist in serious condition after head-on crash with car near Licking, Mo.; three kids were passengers in the car

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Licking was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia in serious condition after a head-on crash Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 10:45 p.m., the 41-year-old man was riding his motorcycle heading north on Highway 137 when a Mazda car heading south traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and hit the motorcyclist head-on.

In the car were four people from Raymondville, Missouri, a 61-year-old woman and three children ages 12, 11, and 10. Everyone in the car had minor injuries and were taken to a Texas County Hospital.

The crash report states the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

