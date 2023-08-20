Reeds Spring man killed after motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Reeds Spring has died after a single-motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 9 p.m., 30-year-old Gustavo Fuentes was riding his motorcycle on Railey Creek Road just north of Reeds Spring when the bike went off the road and hit a ditch and a tree, and overturned.

Fuentes was taken to a hospital in Branson, where he was pronounced dead. The crash report states he was not wearing a helmet.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 91st fatal crash in 2023.

