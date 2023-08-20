Students across the Ozarks heading back to the classroom Monday, what to prepare for

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Monday morning, hundreds of students across the Ozarks will head back to the classroom for the start of the new school year, but there are some ways you can prepare before your kids catch the bus.

For starters, make sure your kids’ bags are packed and ready to go. Though educators, like Dr. Lori Wilson, interim superintendent for Ozark Schools, says, don’t stress if you forget something.

“If there’s something that they do not pack, we’ll take care of it. They should not worry about that at all. We’re going to take care of everything, and kids will be fed, though they’ll be they’ll get to school, and everything will be great,” said Wilson.

Secondly, make sure you know their bus route. You usually can find it online on whatever parent portal app your district uses. Wilson also says to prepare for buses to be late at the end of the day as well.

“The transportation and buses will be late because we will make sure that every child gets home, but we also want to do it with safety, and the buses will be running late, so just pay attention to any information that we send out about that,” said Wilson.

If you’re preparing to drop your child off at school, make sure to pack your patience.

“Sometimes the parents will drive the students to school instead of a ride the bus, so the lines to get into the school will be unbelievably long. We will also have students that are excited, maybe running around. So we just need our parents to be careful and be cognizant of their surroundings as the students are being dropped off,” said Wilson.

Wilson says she’s expecting students at Ozark to have a great year this year, and encourages them to make the most of it.

“We are currently working as a district on a one-word challenge, and my one word is Team Ozark. And that’s what I’d like for them to take into this year that at Ozark, we are Team Ozark, and we are going to do the best we can and rise above everything,” said Wilson.

