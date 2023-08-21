Camden County man charged after hitting Greene County area law enforcement patrol cars, a civilian car, and breaking into a home

Derek Callahan
Derek Callahan(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camden County has been charged after hitting a car, then leading law enforcement on a pursuit, hitting two law enforcement cruisers, and breaking into a home in the Willard area Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Derek Callahan is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree property damage, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to assist the Willard Police Department with pursuit. A Chevy Tahoe, driven by Callahan, had hit a car and drove off at State Highway AB and State Highway 160.

After hitting the car, Callahan then hit a Willard Police patrol car. Greene County deputies caught up to Callahan on State Highway AB. Authorities say Callahan turned around on the highway and started driving north, and a deputy in a marked patrol car was on the opposite side of the road on the shoulder.

Investigators say Callahan drove towards the deputy, hitting the front and driver’s side of the patrol car, causing significant damage. After hitting the deputy, Callahan continued leading law enforcement on the chase, break-checking officers along the way. Police say Callahan started going in the same direction as the civilian car he had first hit.

A second probable cause statement says around 12:30 a.m. Monday, authorities were able to arrest Callahan at a home on Farm Road 128. The homeowner told deputies that he woke up to the sound of pounding on his front door. The homeowner looked to find the door was wide open, and the door frame had shards of wood scattered on the ground just inside of the home as well as metal parts that went to the door lock.

Authorities say the initial call claimed Callahan told the caller he followed the caller home and then threatened her. He told the caller he would come back after the police left. Police say from there, that’s when Callahan led law enforcement on the chase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reeds Spring man killed after motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree
With the heat index topping 115° in some areas today, heat stress and stroke will be a real...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling down right terrible this week!
Crash generic.
Motorcyclist in serious condition after head-on crash with car near Licking, Mo.; three kids were passengers in the car
Pierce City, Mo. lynching memorial
Candlelight vigil in Pierce City reflects on the killings in August 1901; descendant of the Godley family says she recently learned about this part of her history
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

Latest News

Heat impacting athletic practices for schools in the Ozarks.
Athletic departments in the Ozarks canceling, rescheduling practices amidst record heat indices
With 106 out of the 150 school buses lacking air conditioning, parents and faculty are working...
Preparing for triple-digit temperatures: Springfield Public Schools take measures to keep students cool
Drury University freshman participate in ‘Service Plunge’
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Lebanon School District adds new technology to assist first responders
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Heat impacting athletic practices for schools in the Ozarks