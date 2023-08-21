Camden County man charged after hitting Greene County area law enforcement patrol cars, a civilian car, and breaking into a home

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camden County has been charged after hitting a car, then leading law enforcement on a pursuit, hitting two law enforcement cruisers, and breaking into a home in the Willard area Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Derek Callahan is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree property damage, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to assist the Willard Police Department with pursuit. A Chevy Tahoe, driven by Callahan, had hit a car and drove off at State Highway AB and State Highway 160.

After hitting the car, Callahan then hit a Willard Police patrol car. Greene County deputies caught up to Callahan on State Highway AB. Authorities say Callahan turned around on the highway and started driving north, and a deputy in a marked patrol car was on the opposite side of the road on the shoulder.

Investigators say Callahan drove towards the deputy, hitting the front and driver’s side of the patrol car, causing significant damage. After hitting the deputy, Callahan continued leading law enforcement on the chase, break-checking officers along the way. Police say Callahan started going in the same direction as the civilian car he had first hit.

A second probable cause statement says around 12:30 a.m. Monday, authorities were able to arrest Callahan at a home on Farm Road 128. The homeowner told deputies that he woke up to the sound of pounding on his front door. The homeowner looked to find the door was wide open, and the door frame had shards of wood scattered on the ground just inside of the home as well as metal parts that went to the door lock.

Authorities say the initial call claimed Callahan told the caller he followed the caller home and then threatened her. He told the caller he would come back after the police left. Police say from there, that’s when Callahan led law enforcement on the chase.

